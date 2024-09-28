Enemy attacks Kherson and Beryslav with drones, seven wounded

Six people were injured in a Russian drone attack in the suburbs of Kherson. Among the wounded are four women and a man, two in serious condition, all of whom are receiving the necessary medical care. The enemy also attacked Beryslav with a drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

A 23-year-old woman reportedly sustained a mine-blast injury. She is being examined. An 85-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her chest, abdomen and thigh. She is in a serious condition. A 56-year-old woman sustained injuries to her legs and forearm. Another woman, 42, was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to her forearm and thigh.

A 68-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his chest, abdomen and legs as a result of the explosive drop from the drone. A 72-year-old woman sustained a back injury and traumatic amputation of her toes.

All the injured are receiving the necessary medical care, the RMA said.

In Beryslav, a local resident was injured in a Russian UAV attack. At the time of the attack, he was near a shop. The 49-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury, contusion, and a shrapnel wound to his forearm. Doctors are currently providing him with the necessary medical care.