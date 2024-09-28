ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12039 visitors online
News
944 1

Number of victims of rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 4 people

Удар по Кривому Рогу 27 вересня

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, a man's body was found under the rubble of the administrative building hit by a missile.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Russian attack took the lives of four people.

See more: Occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs: Poultry farm was damaged. Emergency rescue operations continue in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that emergency and rescue operations are continuing in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian missile strike on September 27. Emergency workers continue to dismantle the rubble of the administration building.

It was also reported that the Russians attacked the police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih.

Author: 

Kryvyy Rih (391) shoot out (13236) victims (985)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 