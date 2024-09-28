Number of victims of rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 4 people

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, a man's body was found under the rubble of the administrative building hit by a missile.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Russian attack took the lives of four people.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that emergency and rescue operations are continuing in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian missile strike on September 27. Emergency workers continue to dismantle the rubble of the administration building.

It was also reported that the Russians attacked the police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih.