Occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs: Poultry farm was damaged. Emergency rescue operations continue in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS
During the day on 27 September, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, struck Kryvyi Rih, and fired a missile at the Dnipro at night.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhii Lysak, spoke about the consequences of Russian attacks, Censor.NET reports.
Nikopol district
Thus, during the day, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs. The district centre, Myrove, Marhanets, Pokrov communities were affected.
The shelling damaged a poultry farm. About a thousand chickens were killed. No people were injured.
Kryvyi Rih
Emergency rescue operations continue in Kryvyi Rih. One more person is being searched for under the rubble.
Dnipro
According to updated information, six dozen windows in 14 houses and a dormitory were smashed in Dnipro as a result of a nighttime rocket attack.
In addition, in the afternoon, the defenders of the sky shot down another UAV over the region.
