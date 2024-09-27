ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12425 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
800 0

Occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs: Poultry farm was damaged. Emergency rescue operations continue in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

During the day on 27 September, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, struck Kryvyi Rih, and fired a missile at the Dnipro at night.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhii Lysak, spoke about the consequences of Russian attacks, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol district

Thus, during the day, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs. The district centre, Myrove, Marhanets, Pokrov communities were affected.

The shelling damaged a poultry farm. About a thousand chickens were killed. No people were injured.

Обстріли Нікопольщини 27 вересня
Обстріли Нікопольщини 27 вересня

Read more: Russians hit private house and wooded area in Kharkiv with GABs: It is known about four victims (updated)

Kryvyi Rih

Emergency rescue operations continue in Kryvyi Rih. One more person is being searched for under the rubble.

Удар по Кривому Рогу 27 вересня
Удар по Кривому Рогу 27 вересня

Read more: About 460 people remain in Chasiv Yar. Almost no volunteers come to city anymore - head of CMA Chaus

Удар по Кривому Рогу 27 вересня

Dnipro

According to updated information, six dozen windows in 14 houses and a dormitory were smashed in Dnipro as a result of a nighttime rocket attack.

Атака на Дніпро 27 вересня

See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol and Dniprovskyi districts during day: Houses, college, and power lines damaged, private garage, and car burned down. PHOTOS

Атака на Дніпро 27 вересня

In addition, in the afternoon, the defenders of the sky shot down another UAV over the region.

Author: 

Dnipro (615) Kryvyy Rih (391) Nikopol (697)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 