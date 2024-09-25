Occupiers attacked Nikopol and Dniprovskyi districts during day: Houses, college, and power lines damaged, private garage, and car burned down. PHOTOS

During the day on 25 September, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region about two dozen times. They also attacked a private yard in the Dniprovskyi district.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

For example, the enemy fired on Nikopol district with artillery, kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from UAVs.

Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities were under attack.



The shelling resulted in two fires. Five private houses, a car, an outbuilding, and two dozen solar panels were damaged. The college and infrastructure were damaged. A power line was hit. No people were injured.









In addition, a fire broke out in a private yard in Dniprovskyi district as a result of an enemy attack. A garage and two cars caught fire.

The fire was extinguished by 20 rescuers. No one was killed or injured.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire started as a result of the fall of the wreckage of an enemy UAV.

The fire occurred on the territory of a private household. The fire engulfed a garage and vehicles with a total area of 200 sq m. Emergency workers extinguished the fire.





