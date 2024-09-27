Russians attack police department in Kryvyi Rih: 3 people are killed, there are injured (updated)

Russian occupants struck at the police department in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

"At about 9:15, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the district police department, it is currently known that there are victims as a result of the hit. There may be people under the rubble," the statement said.

As a result of the shelling, the administrative building was destroyed, and private houses located nearby were also damaged.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway at the site of the strike.

According to the State Emergency Service, the attack partially destroyed the five-story building of the Kryvyi Rih District Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region.

As of 10:20 a.m., 3 people were injured. There are probably people under the rubble.

The head of the RMA, Lysak, said that there are four men who were injured.

"Two of them are hospitalized in moderate condition. The fate of four people is currently unknown. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," he added.

As of 12:20, it is known about 5 victims. Two are hospitalized. Three victims will recover at home.

The head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that a dead person was found under the rubble.

"A woman. There may be three more people under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. ...

Three wounded men, born in 1978, 1979 and 1986, were promptly taken to the city's hospitals (head injuries, cut wounds, fractures). Currently, all three are in moderate condition, doctors are doing everything necessary. Three more injured men were treated on the spot and will be treated on an outpatient basis under medical supervision," he said.

Later, Vilkul said that the bodies of 2 more victims had been pulled from the rubble. A day of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih on Monday, September 30.

Strike on Kryvyi Rih on September 27

Explosions were heard during the air raid alert in Kryvyi Rih. It was reported that the administrative building was hit, and there may be people under the rubble.

