War in Ukraine has reached deadlock on battlefield and reached most dangerous point - El Pais

The future of Ukraine and the whole of Europe will be uncertain if its allies simply succumb to the aggressor's blackmail.

"After two and a half years of war, Ukraine is approaching the limit of its capacity and is facing a winter when electricity supply will be severely limited due to strategic bombing. The human toll is already hard to bear, and the morale of citizens is beginning to wane, despite their proven resilience. External pressure is also mounting for negotiations in which Ukraine will be forced to make painful concessions. But it will be difficult for Zelenskyy to explain this as anything other than preserving Ukraine's sovereignty over the integrity of its territory. Hence the name 'victory plan' that he chose to outline his demands to Joe Biden this week," the article says.

To get to the negotiating table, Ukraine needs "something that will change the rules of the game so that Russia will make peace," in Zelenskyy's own words recently. This seemed to be the aim of his army's invasion of Russia's Kursk region, which was also intended to raise public opinion. However, this was not very useful if the goal was to bring Putin to the negotiating table immediately. To force a change in the rules of the game, Kyiv is offering a show of force: it is asking its allies to allow it to strike Russia with long-range missiles provided by the West. It also demands guaranteed military supplies and financial assistance, as well as the support of NATO, which it seeks to join soon, to defend the territory it currently controls.

Zelenskyy's tour, including his meeting with Trump, has shown that it will not be easy. Voices in the Republican Party are publicly accusing him of interfering in the US elections, and their candidate's sympathy for Putin and his restraint towards Ukraine and its president, hypocritically disguised during Friday's meeting in New York's Trump Tower, have become glaring.

For its part, the White House's initial response, generous in terms of financial and military assistance, is ambiguous about the freedom of action to strike deep into Russia. The point is that one can neither give in nor escalate tensions. Proactively, Putin has raised the tone of his nuclear threats in the event of an attack on Russian territory using weapons supplied by any of the other nuclear powers: Kyiv's three allies, the United States, Britain, and France.

"The war, which has reached a deadlock on the battlefield, has reached the stage of maturity that is also the most dangerous. The future of Ukraine and Europe as a whole will be uncertain if its allies simply succumb to the blackmail of the aggressor. As in any peace talks, as Zelenskyy knows, each side will have to make concessions. But what cannot be abandoned is the security and preservation of a free and sovereign Ukraine," the newspaper writes.