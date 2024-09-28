Ukrainian defenders destroyed occupiers’ UAZ, "loaf", killed 7 Russians, and seriously wounded 15 more. VIDEO
The soldiers of the Rarog unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 24th separate mechanised brigade destroyed the occupiers' UAZ, a "loaf", killed 7 Russians, and seriously wounded 15 others.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
