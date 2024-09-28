ENG
Ukrainian defenders destroyed occupiers’ UAZ, "loaf", killed 7 Russians, and seriously wounded 15 more. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Rarog unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 24th separate mechanised brigade destroyed the occupiers' UAZ, a "loaf", killed 7 Russians, and seriously wounded 15 others.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Moment of destruction of BK field treasure and positions of occupiers in Vovchansk direction.

Russian Army (9088) liquidation (2399) 24th separate mechanized brigade (81)
