Invaders hit Slatyne in Kharkiv region with KABs, three people killed and one wounded

On Saturday, 28 September, Russian invaders attacked Slatyne in the Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft guns. There are dead and wounded.

This was reported by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachiv CMA, Censor.NET reports.

"The strikes killed at least three people and wounded at least two. Civilian infrastructure and private houses were destroyed," the official said.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that according to updated information, at least three people were injured. One woman is in serious condition.

According to him, the occupiers struck at civilian infrastructure. An educational institution and shops were damaged.

At the time of the hostile attack, people were on the street.

