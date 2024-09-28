Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy enemy Zala, Molniya UAVs and FPV drones in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Khartiia" brigade destroyed Zala and Molniya UAVs and occupiers' FPV drones in the Vovchansk direction in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, those drones that were shot down by small arms and anti-aircraft guns cannot be restored. However, the Ukrainian defenders will repair the drones that were shot down with electronic warfare equipment in order to attack the Russians.

