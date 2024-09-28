NATO has assessed threat of Russian attack on Alliance: Apart from rhetoric, we see no preparations. 90% of their ground forces are already in Ukraine

Russians are not currently preparing an attack on NATO - 90% of Russian ground forces are already deployed in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Alliance's Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"I am convinced that theoretically they can attack [the Alliance] because they attacked Ukraine. But apart from the rhetoric, we don't see any preparations or intentions to really move towards NATO," he said.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroyed occupiers’ UAZ, "loaf", killed 7 Russians, and seriously wounded 15 more. VIDEO

According to Bauer, 90 per cent of Russian ground forces are deployed in Ukraine, which means that their use against NATO is unlikely, and the Alliance would see a response from Russia.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Russia could attack the Alliance by other means, but NATO also sees no preparations by Russia in this regard.