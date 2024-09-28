ENG
Throughout day, Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery and attacked with drones. Fire broke out

During the day on Saturday, 28 September, the occupiers shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and attacked with kamikaze drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, during the day, the enemy fired at the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities and at Nikopol itself.

The shelling caused a fire, which was extinguished by firefighters.

There were no casualties as a result of the Russian attacks.

