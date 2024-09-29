Consequences of Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia: rescuers are looking for woman under rubble of high-rise building. PHOTOS

As a result of massive air strikes by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia, 4 people were injured, one of them was rescued.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, on 29 September, from 5:25 to 6:00 am, the enemy launched massive air strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia. Preliminarily, 4 people were wounded in the incident (the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov reported 5 wounded - Ed.)

Damage as a result of an enemy attack

A multi-story building and 6 private houses in different districts of the city were heavily damaged. There were several fires.

Preliminarily, there may be a woman under the rubble of the apartment building.

Emergency workers are conducting search and rescue operations. Information on the consequences and the number of damaged private houses is being updated.

In total, 42 rescuers and 9 vehicles from the State Emergency Service were involved in the response.

Police officers, explosive experts, volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, and other relevant city services are at the scene.

