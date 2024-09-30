ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 653,060 people (+1250 per day), 8874 tanks, 18822 artillery systems, 17,503 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS. PHOTO

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 653,060 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24.02.22 to September 29.09.24 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 653060 (+1250) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8874 (+5) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles ‒ 17503 (+27) units,
  • artillery systems  – 18822 (+27) units,
  • MLRS  – 1204 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems  ‒ 963 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 369 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 16224 (+38),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2610 (+0),
  • ships /boats  ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 25548 (+53) units,
  • special equipment  ‒ 3313 (+16)

