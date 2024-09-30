Satellite image of Russian "Kotluban" arsenal attacked by Defense Forces has appeared. PHOTO

A satellite image of the arsenal of the Russian occupiers near the village of Kotluban in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, which was attacked by the Armed Forces the day before, has been posted online.

The photo was published by journalists of "Radio Liberty", Censor.NET reports.

The satellite image shows the aftermath of a large fire near the Russian arsenal.

"As can be seen on the satellite image of 29 September, a fire broke out near the arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate after the Ukrainian drone strike," the statement said.

However, the fire probably did not spread to the ammunition depot.

The day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of 29 September, the Defence Forces had struck a missile and artillery arsenal of the Russian invaders near the village of Kotluban in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

