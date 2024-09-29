General Staff confirms that Defense Forces have destroyed enemy’s Kotluban military arsenal, where echelon of Iranian missiles arrived

On the night of 29 September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an arsenal for the storage and modernisation of rocket and artillery weapons of the Russian invaders near the village of Kotluban in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to available information, an echelon of Iranian missiles arrived at the arsenal on the eve of the strike.

It is noted that the enemy military facility was densely covered by electronic warfare and air defence systems, but Ukrainian units successfully completed the combat mission. A fire and the detonation of ammunition were observed on the territory of the arsenal.

"The operation was carried out by the Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. The defence forces continue to undermine the enemy's military potential," the General Staff said in a statement.

The day before, a Ukrainian intelligence source reported that on the night of 29 September , the Security and Defence Forces attacked a missile storage arsenal in the village of Kotluban in the Volgograd region of Russia.