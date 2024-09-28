ENG
Syrskyi is in hottest spots of Eastern Front - General Staff. PHOTOS

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, is in the hottest spots of the Eastern Front.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The combat brigades of the Eastern Front are in the Vuhledar, Kurakhove, and Pokrovsk directions.

Олександр Сирський на Східному фронті

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is in the hottest spots of the frontline.

Головнокомандувач Збройних Сил України перебуває на найгарячіших ділянках фронту

Everyone is working hard, in combat mode. The main goal is to effectively destroy the enemy's firepower, weapons and manpower.

Сирський наразі на фронті

We are grateful to every soldier, sergeant and officer for their resilience, courage and performance on the battlefield," the statement said.

Генштаб показав, де Сирський
Генштаб показав, де Сирський

