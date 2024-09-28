Syrskyi is in hottest spots of Eastern Front - General Staff. PHOTOS
The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, is in the hottest spots of the Eastern Front.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"The combat brigades of the Eastern Front are in the Vuhledar, Kurakhove, and Pokrovsk directions.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is in the hottest spots of the frontline.
Everyone is working hard, in combat mode. The main goal is to effectively destroy the enemy's firepower, weapons and manpower.
We are grateful to every soldier, sergeant and officer for their resilience, courage and performance on the battlefield," the statement said.
