120 Ukrainian drones attacked arsenal with missiles in Volgograd region of Russian Federation. PHOTO

On the night of 29 September, the Security and Defence Forces attacked a missile storage arsenal in the village of Kotluban, Volgograd region of Russia.

This was reported to Censor.NET by a source in Ukrainian intelligence.

The attack on the warehouse was a joint operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Special Operations Forces.

The hit damaged storage sites for missiles, ammunition, and explosives of the 1st category in the village of Kotluban, Volgograd region.

According to the source, the arsenal was attacked around 2:30 a.m. using 120 kamikaze drones of various types made in Ukraine. The distance to the target was over 600 kilometers.





The source, citing publications in Russian social media, added that explosions were heard in the area of the hit, after which a large-scale fire broke out.

"As a result of the hit, ammunition and missile storage sites were damaged, which will lead to a shortage of ammunition for the Russian occupation army units," the source added.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged downing of 125 drones: explosions were heard in the Volgograd region. Local residents reported a fire near the village of Sady Pridonya, Gorodishchevsky district.

"NASA's fire monitoring system has indeed detected 3 fire points near the ammunition arsenal in Kotluban. It is not known for certain whether the arsenal itself is on fire," ASTRA said.

The head of the NSDC's Countering Disinformation Centre, Andriy Kovalenko, said earlier that on the night of 29 September, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked the enemy's ammunition arsenal in the Volgograd region.

