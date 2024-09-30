153 combat engagements in frontline over last day, one third of them in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

Over the past day, the situation was the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kurakhove sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russians launched one missile and 88 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 146 KABs. In addition, they made over 4,400 attacks, 141 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes near the settlements of Kucherivka, Studenok, Shalyhyne, Obody, Esman, Revyakyne, Hlukhiv, Loknia, Banychi, Bobylivka in Sumy region; Vovchansk, Muravske, Zolochiv, Zelenyi Hai, Bohuslavka, Cherneshchyna, Iziumske in Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka in Luhansk region; Fedorivka, Siversk, Zakitne, Chasiv Yar, Vasiukivka, Katerynivka, Toretsk, Druzhba, Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Dobropillia, Rivne, Zolota Nyva, Shevchenko, Kurakhove, Urozhaine, Novoukrainka, Bohoyavlenka in Donetsk Oblast; Zaporizhzhia, Bilohiria, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Olhivka in Kherson Oblast.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, three firefights took place near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 13 combat engagements took place. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vyshneve, Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, Novoosynove and Lozova.

There were 12 combat engagements in the Lyman sector. The enemy attacked near Makiivka, Zarichne, Bilohorivka, Nevske, and in the area of Serebryanskyi forest.

In the Siversky sector, there was one battle near Verkhniokamianske.

Eight firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled the assault of Russian invaders near Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, 11 battles took place, in particular, near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Selydove, Zelene Pole, Krutyi Yar and Zhuravka. The highest concentration of attacks was near Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 25 enemy attacks near Tsukuryne, Oleksandropol, Heorhiivka, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian invaders carried out 17 offensives near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka.

Situation in the south and north

Three firefights took place in the Orikhivsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Novodanylivka.

The situation in the Huliaipillia and Prydniprovia sectors remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs and attack UAVs, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of Ukrainian settlements. Russian KABs are also exploding in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where our troops are conducting an operation. According to available information, the enemy conducted 21 air strikes over the past day, using 30 KABs.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, and also hit two artillery systems and an electronic warfare station.

In total, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1250 people over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralized five tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 27 artillery systems, an air defense system, 38 operational and tactical UAVs, 53 vehicles and 16 units of occupants' special equipment.

