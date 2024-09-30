Enemy continues to attack Pokrovsk community with artillery and FPV drones, 2 people were killed and 2 more were wounded

During the day, Russian invaders attacked the village of Lysivka and the southwestern part of Pokrovsk. At night, they fired on the central part of the city and Shevchenko village.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Pokrovsk CMA.

Yesterday, on September 29, at 09:00, a 37-year-old man died as a result of shelling of Lysivka village. Around 11.00 a hostile attack took place in the southwestern part of Pokrovsk

On the night of September 29-30, the central part of the city of Pokrovsk was hit. A private house, an administrative building and a cultural institution were heavily damaged.

Around midnight, the village of Shevchenko also came under fire. The shelling damaged 5 private houses and destroyed 3. During the examination of one of the destroyed households it was established that 1 person died. A woman of 1961 year of birth and a man of 1987 year of birth were wounded

