Belarus starts checking combat readiness of air force and air defense units

On September 30, Belarus began the next stage of inspection of military units. The main focus is on the readiness of military units, as well as air force and air defense units, to perform their tasks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

The inspection process provides for a gradual expansion of activities involving all training grounds of the Armed Forces to conduct training and combat missions. Servicemen, including those called up from the reserve, will have to perform a number of tasks to prepare weapons and equipment for use and go to designated areas.

The inspection is expected to involve the movement of military equipment, which may result in temporary traffic restrictions on certain road sections.

As a reminder, Belarus launched an unannounced inspection of the army's combat readiness on the border with Ukraine.

