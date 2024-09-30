Pavlo Chaika, full commander of Order "For Courage", was killed in accident in Volyn

On September 29, a 36-year-old soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a full commander of the Order of Courage, Pavlo Chaika, died in an accident in Volyn.

This information was confirmed to Suspilne by Rozhyshche Mayor Viacheslav Polishchuk, Censor.NET reports.

The official said that Pavlo Chaika was from the Volyn city of Rozhyshche and was an honorary citizen of the city. He lived in Kyiv with his wife. The soldier will be honored in his hometown on October 2.

According to the police in Volyn region, a 36-year-old motorcyclist on a Harley Devidson drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford Fusion. As a result of the collision, the motorcycle caught fire, and its driver was killed. A 30-year-old passenger of the car was also injured, but was not hospitalized. Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is a violation of traffic safety rules that caused the victim's death.

Pavlo Chaika was awarded the Order for Courage three times. Pavlo was awarded the Order "For Courage", III class, for personal courage and heroism in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine on July 8, 2014. He was awarded the Order "For Courage", II class, on December 4, 2014. The Order "For Courage", I class - February 26, 2015.

On May 7, 2016, he received the award "People's Hero of Ukraine".

Chaika was a defender of the Donetsk airport, a participant in the battles at the Debaltseve bridgehead. As a member of the 79th Air Assault Brigade, where he was a platoon commander, he went through the most hellish battles: Sloviansk, Zelenopillia, Maryinka, served two rotations at the Donetsk airport, and took part in the battles for Debaltseve. He was wounded twice.

Chaika's interviews with Censor.NET about the problems with procurement at the Ministry of Defense can be found here: 2020 and 2021.