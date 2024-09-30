Trump says he has good relationship with Zelenskyy: I like him

Former US president and presidential candidate Donald Trump said he has a good attitude towards Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The American politician said this in an interview with The Washington Post, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a good relationship with Zelenskyy. I like him," Trump said.

In this context, the Republican recalled Zelenskyy's actions during the scandal of Trump's possible impeachment in 2019.

"He (Zelenskyy - ed.) could have said that he didn't know that (the conversation - ed.) was recorded... But instead of saying, 'Yes, I felt threatened,' he said: "He (Trump - ed.) did absolutely nothing wrong," the former US president said.

It should be noted that Donald Trump's story concerned his phone conversation with the Ukrainian president, in which the then US president asked him to reopen the investigation into Burisma, which was linked to the son of Joe Biden, a rival in the 2020 election. In view of this, Trump was to be impeached, but Zelenskyy did not confirm the pressure from the White House during that conversation.