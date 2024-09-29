Zelenskyy on Putin’s nuclear threats: no one knows what’s in his head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's latest nuclear threats.

The Ukrainian leader made the statement in an interview with the American TV channel Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"Nobody knows what is in his head. He could use nuclear weapons against any country at any time. Or not. I'm not sure he'll do it. I'm not sure... I am sharing with you what I think, but I am not Putin, thank God," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the head of state believes that the Russian leader loves his life and therefore should be afraid to use nuclear weapons.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on results of trip to USA: we received full support for strategy of approaching peace. VIDEO

"Because he is not always adequate, because no adequate person can just come to Ukraine and do what he did. I think he loves his life and the way he controls the lives of others. That is why I think he should be afraid to use nuclear weapons," the president added.

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence and expanded the list of conditions under which Russia could use nuclear weapons.

He proposed, in particular, to consider a massive air attack by non-nuclear means, including drones, as a basis for a nuclear strike.