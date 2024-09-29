Zelenskyy on results of trip to USA: we received full support for strategy of approaching peace. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had managed to implement many tasks during his visit to the United States.

The head of state said this in a traditional evening video address.

The President thanked the United States for providing Ukraine with a support package worth almost $8 billion.

"We are returning home from the United States. Many tasks have been implemented during this visit. I am grateful to President Biden for the largest support package ever - almost $8 billion. These are weapons for the frontline, air defense systems for our cities, and the expansion of the F-16 training mission," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that during his visit to the United States, he had presented President Joe Biden with the Victory Plan and agreed to discuss the next steps with the allies in October in the Ramstein format.

Zelenskyy also stressed that we now have an important continuation of the security agreements - now the G7+ declaration on reconstruction.

"A clear signal that together with our allies we will restore normal life after the war. More than 30 countries are already with Ukraine in this. There will be bilateral agreements - we will increase the number of countries. I thank the United States and President Biden for this leadership," the President said.

In addition, the Head of State said that the United States had managed to gain full support for the strategy of bringing peace.

"I thank the US Congress for its unwavering bipartisan support and willingness to help us - to help us win. Senators, members of the House of Representatives - everyone who sees how much we can do together. We have received full support for the strategy of bringing peace - peace through strength," Zelenskyy said.

The president also noted that he had met with both US presidential candidates.

"As was important for Ukraine, we met with both US presidential candidates. The meeting with Kamala Harris - all the important accents were made, and we had an almost hour-long conversation. The meeting with Donald Trump is our second meeting since the nineteenth century, and it is now so important. Thank you for your attention to the details of our Victory Plan," the Head of State said.

Finally, Zelenskyy added that only force can make Russia respect the rules and adhere to the basic documents of the world.

"Life is based on principles and law when it cannot be destroyed by violence. That is why unity is so important. The unity of allies, the unity of the world to stop Russia, this war, and guarantee a real honest peace. The peace that Ukraine wants more than anyone else in the world, and which will definitely come," the Head of State concluded.

To recap, Zelenskyy's spokesman, Serhii Nikiforov, claims that the US has received Ukraine's Victory Plan constructively and with great interest.

