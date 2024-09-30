4 people injured as result of shelling in Kharkiv region

On September 30, the occupiers attacked the village of Ivashky in the Bohodukhv district of Kharkiv region with an FPV drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on September 30, at about 6:05 p.m., the enemy attacked the village of Ivashky in Bohodukhiv district with an FPV drone.

It is noted that two volunteers, men aged 24 and 62, were injured. A 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction.

A car was also damaged as a result of the attack.

