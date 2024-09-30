Occupiers attacked Kupiansk with drone in morning: man was killed

During this day, Russian invaders used 8 guided aerial bombs against residents of the Kharkiv region. In the morning, Kupiansk was shelled.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, spoke about the situation in the region during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy continues to terrorise unarmed residents of the Kharkiv region. The enemy used eight guided aerial bombs over the last day," he said.

At 10 a.m., an FPV drone hit was recorded near a former restaurant in Kupiansk. A civilian man was killed as a result of the strike.

In addition, Syniehubov said, 178 children and their families were evacuated from certain settlements in Kupiansk district between 9 and 25 September.

The authorities plan to evacuate 91 children with their families from three communities in the district, the head of the RMA added.

Earlier it was reported that in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has not made any territorial gains in recent days, but is preparing new attempts at major assaults.