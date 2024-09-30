ENG
Ruscists shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region: there were victims and destructions. PHOTO

Yesterday, 29 September 2024, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Kurakhove, 4 houses in Ostrivske, a multi-storey building and private houses in Hirnyk, and a business in Sontsivka. In Pokrovsk community, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, 5 private houses were damaged; in Lysivka, a person was killed and a house was damaged; in Pokrovsk, a private house, a multi-storey building, an outbuilding and 3 administrative buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Kostiantynivka, a person was injured, 8 private houses, 3 trade pavilions, a pharmacy, an administrative building, an enterprise, an infrastructure facility, 4 gas pipelines and 4 power lines were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Chasiv Yar community, 5 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

наслідки обстрілів Донеччини
наслідки обстрілів Донеччини
наслідки обстрілів Донеччини

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers were trying to gain a foothold in high-rise buildings and the outskirts of Vuhledar.

