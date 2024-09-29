Day in Donetsk region: there are casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure due to enemy shelling. PHOTO
Yesterday, on 28 September 2024, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
In the Kurakhivka community, 2 people were injured and 10 objects were damaged in Sontsivka, a person was injured and 2 houses were damaged in Kostiantynopolske, 2 houses were damaged in Dalne, cars in Kurakhivka; high-rise buildings were damaged in Kurakhove. In Yasenove of the Pokrovsk district, 3 people were killed and 1 injured, 4 private houses, a shop, and 5 cars were damaged; a social institution and 2 houses were damaged in Pokrovsk.
Kramatorsk district
In Oleksandr-Kalynove of the Illinivska district, 3 facilities were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, a person was injured and 3 houses were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 6 private houses, a multi-story building, and 6 non-residential buildings were damaged.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password