Enemy is trying to seize left bank of Oskil River in Kupyansk district - Deputy Commander of "ACHILLES" strike UAVs of 92nd SAB Maliarevych

The enemy has not made any territorial gains in the Kupyansk sector in recent days, but is preparing new attempts at major assaults.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oles Maliarevych, deputy commander of "Achilles" battalion of strike UAVs, the 92nd SAB, on Espreso.

"The enemy's goal in the Kupyansk sector is clear - to capture the left bank of the Oskil River. Despite their losses, the occupants are moving towards this goal. In recent days, they have not made any territorial gains. My personal opinion is that the enemy is preparing new attempts at large-scale assaults. In the meantime, small enemy groups are operating, trying to move in from the left or right with infantry, maybe one armored personnel carrier. We are observing all this, conducting reconnaissance, and working on what we see," said the deputy commander of "Achilles" of strike UAVs.

Maliarevych added that the enemy's electronic warfare is being continuously destroyed, not only suppressed, as this is the key to the success of our units' actions.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reported in its morning update that 13 combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vyshneve, Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, Novoosynove and Lozova.

Read more: Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroy 40 enemy armored vehicles during invasion of occupiers near Pishchane, Kharkiv region. VIDEO