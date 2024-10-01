Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia, they can use weapons of its own production - State Department

Ukraine does not need US permission to strike targets deep inside Russia, as it can use weapons of its own production.

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"They are a sovereign country and can use the weapons they have produced themselves, and they have a lot of them. Look at the programmes they have introduced over the last year. And also, if you look at the weapons that we are providing them, we have made it clear that they can use them to retaliate against Russian targets across the border from where the attacks are being carried out. So Ukraine has a tremendous amount of defence capability," the State Department spokesman said.

At the same time, Miller noted that the US is "always looking at additional tools" that it can provide to Ukraine.

At the same time, the State Department spokesperson did not directly answer journalists' questions about why the United States does not lift restrictions on long-range strikes deep into Russia with American weapons.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on results of trip to USA: we received full support for strategy of approaching peace. VIDEO

"We look at all the capabilities, all the tactics and all the support that we provide to Ukraine as a whole, and when we approve any new weapon system or any new tactic, we look at how it will affect the entire battlefield and the entire strategy of Ukraine. And that's what we will continue to do," Miller said.

To recap, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on Western countries to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to strike Russian territory. This is also one of the points of the so-called Victory Plan, which the Ukrainian president presented to Biden on 26 September.