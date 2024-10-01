Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 654,430 people (+1370 per day), 8883 tanks, 18855 artillery systems, 17,547 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 654,430 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24.02.22 to October 01.10.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 654430 (+1370) people,

tanks ‒ 8883 (+9) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 17547 (+44) units,

artillery systems – 18855 (+33) units,

MLRS – 1204 (+0) units,

air defence systems ‒ 963 (+0) units,

aircraft – 369 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 16322 (+98),

cruise missiles ‒ 2613 (+3),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks – 25621 (+73) units,

special equipment ‒ 3314 (+1)

