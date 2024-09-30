ENG
Body of occupier heaved into air and flew several meters after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator eliminated an occupier hiding in a trench.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the hit, there is a powerful explosion that throws the body of the occupier out of the trench.

