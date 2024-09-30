Body of occupier heaved into air and flew several meters after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO
A Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator eliminated an occupier hiding in a trench.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the hit, there is a powerful explosion that throws the body of the occupier out of the trench.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password