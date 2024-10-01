Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 43 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk sector over last day. Situation remains tense - General Staff

A total of 189 combat engagements were registered in the last day. Most enemy attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Lyman and Kupyansk directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities using six missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, including 128 KABs. In addition, they carried out 4694 shelling.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Studenok, Kucherivka, Budivelne, Vyshenky, Yastrubshchyna, Bilopillia, Serebryanske Forestry, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Kalynove, Bilytske, Yablunivka, Rozlyv, Novodonetske, Tamarivka, Novodarivka, Bohoyavlenka, Mala Tokmachka, Piatykhatky, Veselianka, Antonivka, Kardashynka and Lvove.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one air defense system, a cannon at a firing position, a personnel concentration area, a radar station and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted sixteen assaults in the areas of Buhruvatka, Starytsia, Tykhe and Vovchansk, but failed.

In the Kupyansk sector, 24 occupants' attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Kruhliakivka and Vyshneve.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 24 times. He tried to advance towards Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Dibrova, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in Serebryanskyi forestry, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three Russian assault attacks near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka. Enemy aircraft attacked Serebryanskyi forestry with more than 60 unguided missiles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the area of Chasiv Yar. All attacks in the vicinity were stopped.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where our troops stopped 43 aggressor's assault and offensive actions towards Novotoretske, Novohrodivka, Lysivka, Myroliubivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sukha Balka, Mykolaivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Selydove, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 attacks.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 31 attacks on positions near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Tsukuryne and Katerynivka. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kurakhove and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made eight assaults on our positions in the areas of Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka and Zolota Nyva. He actively used assault and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants attacked in the area of Mala Tokmachka, received a fierce rebuff and suffered losses.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1370 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 9 tanks, 44 armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 98 operational and tactical UAVs, 3 cruise missiles, 73 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

