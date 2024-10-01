Syrskyi on Day of Defenders of Ukraine: Celebration of those who, despite skepticism of whole world, fought "second army of world" and stopped it

On the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, 1 October 2024, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the servicemen and servicewomen who are currently defending our country from Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the general's Facebook page.

"This is our holiday, dear brothers and sisters - Ukrainian soldiers! A holiday under the Protection of the Holy Virgin. A holiday of those who, in the most difficult times for their country, were not afraid and chose to take up arms. A holiday of brave men and women who stood up to defend the state," he said.

Syrskyi stressed that this is a holiday for those who, despite the scepticism of the whole world, fought the so-called "second army of the world" and stopped it.

"This is a holiday for those who believe. Those who believe that in this world good triumphs over evil and light overcomes darkness. As David believed when he went to battle against Goliath. This is a holiday for those who are already on the shield, but did not let go of their weapons until their last breath. And forever they inscribed their names in the tablets of memory of the Ukrainian people. Eternal glory to our heroes who fell in the battles for Ukraine," the Commander-in-Chief said.

According to him, this is a holiday for those who will go through all the hardships of war and fighting, and "then march in the parade of our Ukrainian Victory".

Syrskyi thanked the parents who raised their sons and daughters to be patriots who stood up to defend their homeland.

"Happy Ukrainian Defender's Day, indomitable warriors of the country that is fighting! It is fighting and will definitely win!" - added the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, 1 October, Ukrainians celebrate the Day of Defenders of Ukraine and the Day of the Cossacks.

This is a public holiday that was established on 14 October 2014 by a presidential decree as the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

On 14 July 2021, the Verkhovna Rada renamed the holiday to the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. It was celebrated on 14 October, but last year the date was moved to 1 October due to the reform of the church calendar.