Day in Kherson region: Russian army shells critical infrastructure and educational institutions, wounding 17 people

Over the past day, Russian occupiers shelled 24 settlements in the right-bank Kherson region. Seventeen people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

In particular, Burhunka, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Antonivka, Novovorontsovka, Nezlamne, Tomyna Balka, Shliakhove, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Kachkarivka, Bilozerka, Mylove, Darivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Beryslav, Starosillia, Zolota Balka, Pervomaiske and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

The occupiers hit critical infrastructure and educational institutions; 40 private houses, an outbuilding, a humanitarian aid truck and private cars were damaged.

The enemy also launched 2 missile strikes on Beryslav district and 1 air strike on the outskirts of Kherson.

The enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka. The building of an educational institution, a shop, residential buildings, outbuildings and private vehicles were damaged and destroyed. Three people were wounded in Velyka Oleksandrivka as a result of the enemy strike.

In total, 17 residents of Kherson region were wounded in the last day as a result of Russian aggression, 6 of them in the Kherson community.

