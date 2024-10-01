Enemy intensified activity in Kharkiv sector, situation became more complicated - OTG "Kharkiv"

The enemy is building minefields near Hlyboke. In the Lukiantsi area, the occupiers are consolidating their positions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by OTG "Kharkiv".

In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy continues to take active measures to set up minefields.

In the area of Lukiantsi, the occupants are consolidating the positions of the 380th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 47th Tank Division of the 1st Tank Army, while cases of unauthorized abandonment of positions continue to be reported among the regiment's personnel.

In Vovchansk, the enemy attempted to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces more than ten times over the past day, suffered losses in manpower and equipment, and retreated. At present, it is moving personnel sporadically to evacuate losses and replenish the current shortage of personnel.

Hostilities and losses of the enemy

Over the past day, 16 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants carried out 1 air strike using 1 KAB and launched 56 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 418 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

"The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 202 people, 134 of them were irrecoverable, 67 were sanitary.

In addition, the enemy lost 100 pieces of weapons and military equipment in our sector, including destroyed and damaged:

2 tanks;

18 combat armoured vehicles;

7 artillery systems;

20 vehicles;

4 units of special equipment;

49 UAVs", - OTG "Kharkiv" told.

In addition, 69 shelters for personnel and 3 ammunition storage sites were destroyed over the day.

