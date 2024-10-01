Four tanks, two armored vehicles were destroyed, 23 occupiers - "200": fighters of 79th SAAB repelled mechanized attack by Russians near village of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Kurakhove direction, paratroopers of the 79th SAAB repelled a massive attack in which the enemy used 19 armoured vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the battle took place near the village of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. The invaders sent 11 armoured combat vehicles with infantry, supported by eight tanks. The paratroopers destroyed four tanks and two armoured vehicles with Russian infantry. As a result of the battle, 23 occupiers were killed and the same number were wounded.

Watch more: Soldiers of 79th SAAB attack group of occupiers with accurate drops of ammunition in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO