Lukashenko - Grossi: Neither Belarus nor Russia has plans to seize Chornobyl NPP

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow are not going to seize the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, and he "does not understand" why Ukraine is allegedly spreading fakes on this topic.

He said this during a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Minsk, Censor.NET reports.

During the meeting, Lukashenko noted that Belarus would do everything in its power to ensure nuclear safety in the region.

"We are intelligent people and we do not rush into any kind of adventure," the dictator said.

He explained that he was raising this topic for a reason, as recently the media have allegedly been reporting "fake news" from Ukraine that "Lukashenko wants to seize the Chornobyl nuclear power plant".

The Belarusian dictator reminded that Belarus had already "suffered enough from what happened after the explosion of this nuclear power plant".

"Therefore, I can absolutely assure you that this is complete stupidity, which even surprised me. We could not have imagined in a nightmare that we would have to 'seize' the Chornobyl plant and then be responsible for it. There is no such need on the part of Belarus. And, believe me, there is no such need on the part of Russia either: there hasn't been, there isn't and there never will be," Lukashenko added.