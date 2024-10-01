Situation at front is complicated, but Ukrainian Armed Forces can push back Russian troops - Rutte

The newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is currently difficult, so it is important to strengthen support for Kyiv.

Mark Rutte said this during his first briefing as secretary general, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

When asked whether Ukraine will win the war with Russia and what the allies can do to change the reality on the battlefield, Rutte said that the situation at the front is currently difficult, but he is "absolutely impressed with what Ukraine is doing."

"It is obvious that Ukraine is fighting this war in self-defence. I am absolutely impressed with what Ukraine is doing. They have demonstrated their determination and creativity. They can push back the Russian troops. If you ask me what the situation on the battlefield is now, it is obvious that it is not easy," he stressed.

He noted that, on the one hand, the Ukrainian army holds a part of the Kursk region in Russia, but on the other hand, Russian troops "have made some limited progress on the battlefield".

"But this progress, don't forget, according to the latest estimates, has been costly," Rutte said.

The new Secretary General stressed the importance of continuing to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Rutte added that in a few weeks, NATO leaders will meet at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein) to discuss the country's most urgent needs on the battlefield and coordinate further support