Consequences of Russian troops’ strikes in Zaporizhzhia: Upper floors of house and cars are partially destroyed. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 1 October 2024, Russian troops launched a strike with KABs on Zaporizhzhia. As of 13.00, 1 person died and 7 were injured as a result of the hostile shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the number of victims is being clarified.

"The enemy hit a fifteen-storey building. The upper floors were partially destroyed and the facade of the building was damaged, as well as 25 cars. Emergency workers unblocked two people from the lift, who refused to be hospitalised after being examined by doctors," the statement said.

In addition, private houses and outbuildings in one of the city's districts were heavily damaged. There were several fires.















Search and rescue operations are underway. Relevant specialists are working at the scene.

