Ruscists strike at residential areas and infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia: 1 person died, 6 people were wounded. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian troops launched guided aerial bombs in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne".

The Air Force reported that the enemy had launched several KABs at Zaporizhzhia.

An air alert was declared in the region due to the significant activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the southeast.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, confirmed the explosions in the city.

"Repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia," he said.

Read more: They prepared terrorist attacks in Zaporizhzhia: Head of FSB agent group sentenced to life imprisonment - SSU

Updated information

As Fedorov later clarified, the enemy had previously struck the city six times.

"They hit residential areas and infrastructure facilities. So far, we know about two wounded. Information about the damage and the condition of people is being clarified," he added.

Updated at 12:40

Later, the head of the RMA clarified that one person was killed and five were wounded in the shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

Multi-storey buildings and private houses were damaged. There were hits to infrastructure facilities.

See more: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded has increased to 13, among them - teenager. PHOTOS

As of 12:50, there are six wounded and one dead.

Fedorov published the consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs:







