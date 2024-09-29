Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded has increased to 13, among them - teenager. PHOTOS

As of 11.00 a.m. on 29 September, the number of wounded increased as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"The number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia as a result of massive hostile shelling has increased to 13 people, including a 17-year-old teenager," the statement said.

Also read: Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims increased to 11 people. Photo report











Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops massively attacked Zaporizhzhia with multiple rocket launchers: 5 wounded, a multi-story building and houses destroyed, people may be under the rubble. Later, the State Emergency Service informed that rescuers were looking for a woman under the rubble of a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia. A short time later, the OVA reported that the woman had been removed from the rubble and hospitalized.

Later, Fedorov reported that the number of wounded in Zaporizhzhia had increased to 6, with one person in serious condition.