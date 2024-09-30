They prepared terrorist attacks in Zaporizhzhia: Head of FSB agent group sentenced to life imprisonment - SSU

The head of the FSB agent group that prepared the terrorist attacks in Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to life imprisonment. His accomplice was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press service.

In the spring of 2023, they were preparing a series of terrorist attacks against the command of the Armed Forces and the SSU special forces performing combat missions on the southern front.

The criminals were tracking the places of temporary basing and routes of movement of Ukrainian defenders in the region.

"They used a messenger to transmit the information to the FSB in the form of markings of military facilities on Google maps with detailed descriptions and photos. Based on the received coordinates, the occupiers planned to carry out targeted attacks using missile weapons. The FSB was also preparing a plan for the physical elimination of Ukrainian servicemen by detonating explosive devices that were to be installed in the areas where the Defense Forces were concentrated," the statement said.

The Russian agents received money from the curators to the bank details of the group leader.

In early May 2023, they were exposed and detained in Zaporizhzhia.

"The resident of the group was a 52-year-old local resident. He came to the attention of the occupiers because of his pro-Kremlin views, which he demonstratively expressed among others. At the end of December 2022, he was remotely recruited by an FSB officer and assigned a task. To carry out the instructions of the Russian special service officer, his accomplice engaged an accomplice. This accomplice worked as a driver for the head of one of the district administrations of the regional center. Subsequently, the resident involved five other residents of the region in the group," the SSU said.

Searches were conducted, during which automatic weapons, ammunition, combat grenades, and mobile phones with evidence of the crimes were seized.

The court convicted the resident of the group and his accomplice, the official's driver, under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the

Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

Investigations are ongoing as to other members of the enemy group.

