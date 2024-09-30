Biden said that Ukraine will win war and assured that US will provide Kyiv with necessary support. VIDEO
US President Joe Biden has once again expressed confidence that Ukraine will win in its fight against full-scale Russian aggression.
The American leader made the statement on social media platform X, posting a short video of his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.
"Ukraine will win this war. And the United States will continue to stand with them every step of the way," the White House chief wrote.
We would like to remind you that during a meeting in Washington, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his American counterpart with the Victory Plan of our country.
