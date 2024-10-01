I am impressed with how much Ukraine is doing. Russia has already lost about 500 thousand military killed and wounded, - Rutte

The Russian army has already lost about 500,000 soldiers in Ukraine in killed and wounded.

This was stated by the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference today, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Undoubtedly, Ukraine is fighting this war of self-defence. I am absolutely impressed with how much Ukraine is doing. They have shown their courage, their creativity, they are pushing back the Russian forces," he said.

According to Rutte, the situation on the battlefield is undoubtedly difficult and complicated. On the one hand, the Ukrainian army has occupied part of the Kursk region in the Russian Federation, and the Russians have made some progress on the battlefield this year.

But at a very high price (for Russian troops - Ed.). We also have the figures. Russian losses are 1,000 killed or wounded soldiers a day. This means that approximately 500,000 have been killed or wounded. This is essential for the continuation of the Russian war," the NATO Secretary General added.

He also announced an increase in aid to Ukraine "by billions", and in October, leaders will meet at Ramstein to discuss these needs and coordinate further support.