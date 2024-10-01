More than 1200 Russian occupiers were buried in Crimea during war

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in the temporarily occupied Crimea, 1230 Russian soldiers who were killed in Ukraine have been buried.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

It is noted that at least 1231 soldiers of the Russian army were buried. 776 of them were probably Ukrainian citizens.

At the same time, the number of dead may be higher, as Russia conceals real losses.

See more: Illegal export of agricultural products through occupied Crimea: Captain of vessel arrested in port of Reni was served notice of suspicion. PHOTO

In addition, according to the representative office, at least 40 Russian servicemen from the temporarily occupied Crimea have been confirmed captured, most of whom are likely to be Ukrainian citizens.

The agency added that forced mobilization is ongoing in Crimea: "Residents of the occupied Yevpatoria and Dzhankoy report that the Russian invaders, under the guise of "anti-terrorist exercises," are actively looking for men of military age for their further illegal mobilization for the war against Ukraine."

Read more: Media: Official Khomenko, recently appointed by Russians, found dead in occupied Crimea