74 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy is active in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Kupiansk and Lyman directions - General Staff

As of 4 p.m., 74 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The occupiers are active in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Kupiansk and Lyman directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. In particular, terrorists attacked the areas of Bilopillia, Vyshenky, Studenka, Pavlivka, Stepne, Tokarivka and Ulanove with guided aerial bombs, dropping 16 GABs. A number of localities in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, including Seredyna-Buda, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Halahanivka, Demianivka and Bachivsk, suffered from the shelling of the terrorist army today. The enemy also launched ten air strikes using 12 GABs in Kursk region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, two hostile attacks took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. Fighting continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has been trying to advance to our positions in the vicinity of ten settlements throughout the day. Nine enemy attacks continue near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Kurelivka, Novoselivka, Kolesnykivka and Stelmakhivka. A total of 17 firefights were registered in the direction.

Read more: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 43 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk sector over last day. Situation remains tense - General Staff

Hostilities in Donbas

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to ten in the Lyman direction. It attacked near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and in Serebrianskyi forest. Three firefights are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders continue to repel the occupiers' attacks near Chasiv Yar and Hryhorivka. An attack in the direction of Stupochky was repelled by Ukrainian troops.

In the Toretsk direction, seven attacks took place in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, where the enemy is still conducting two attacks.

The enemy's activity in the Pokrovsk direction is maintained. Clashes of varying intensity started 14 times today. Fighting is still ongoing in two locations near Lysivka and Selydove. Aviation of the occupiers was firing at Chunyshyne during the day.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction. There were 17 combat engagements near Tsukurine, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka during the day, and five occupier's attacks are ongoing.

Watch more: Detonation of Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS warhead in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

The aggressor did not conduct any active offensives in the Vremivka direction. Instead, enemy aircraft conducted five attacks in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Temyrivka, Novodarivka and Urozhaine.

Combat in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, there were three unsuccessful combat engagements for the occupiers in the area of Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka. The enemy struck with GABs in Zaporizhzhia.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.