Detonation of Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS warhead in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS in the Zaporizhzhia direction with a direct hit.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack and the explosion after the detonation of the munition was posted on social media.

