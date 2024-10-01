Detonation of Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS warhead in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS in the Zaporizhzhia direction with a direct hit.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack and the explosion after the detonation of the munition was posted on social media.
