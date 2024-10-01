Half of ammunition in combat zone is Ukrainian - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that half of the ammunition on the frontline is Ukrainian-made.

He said this during a government meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"Every day we work with partners to increase the supply of weapons and strengthen the development of our own defence industry. In 2023, weapons production in Ukraine tripled. Every second ammunition in the combat zone is Ukrainian," he said.

Read more: Enemy intensified activity in Kharkiv sector, situation became more complicated - OTG "Kharkiv"

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine is reaching significant production volumes of artillery systems and armoured vehicles.

"We are establishing joint production with partners, as well as attracting funds from partners to purchase Ukrainian weapons for Ukraine. Each shell, each drone, each unit of artillery sent to the front in time means an increase in the strength and power of our soldiers, the preservation of their lives," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said that the ratio of artillery ammunition used by Ukraine and Russia on the battlefield had decreased to 1:3 compared to the winter of 2024.