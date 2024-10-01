Ukrainian underground blows up VAZ with occupiers in Melitopol - DIU

On 1 October, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Ukrainian underground fighters under the coordination of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a VAZ 2110 with three occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

DETAILS OF THE OPERATION

On 1 October 2024, on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, a VAZ 2110 car exploded near a tractor parts factory in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

There were three servicemen of the Russian occupation army inside.

The operation to destroy the invaders involved in the brutal terror of the local population was carried out by Ukrainian underground fighters under the coordination of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, who set a mine trap for the enemy.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war criminal will face a just retribution," the agency added.